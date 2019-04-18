US announces Cuba property law despite EU warnings

WASHINGTON: The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday forged ahead with a long-delayed law that allows lawsuits in US courts over property seized by Cuba, defying warnings from the European Union and vowing to issue no exemptions.

Fueling fears on the island over its economic future, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the measure — passed by the US Congress in 1996 but until now delayed systematically by each president every six months — will go into effect on May 2. “Any person or company doing business in Cuba should heed this announcement,” Pompeo told reporters. Under the provision of the Helms-Burton Act, any companies that operate in property seized by Cuba during Fidel Castro’s 1959 communist revolution could face lawsuits in US courts from the vast and politically powerful Cuban American diaspora. However, Cuba rejected Washington’s decision to allow lawsuits in US courts against companies operating in properties seized during the communist revolution in Havana, calling it an “attack.”

“It is an attack against International Law and the sovereignty of #Cuba & third States,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. Pompeo called on all businesses that own buildings in Cuba to “fully investigate whether they are stolen in service of a failed communist experiment.” “I encourage our friends and allies alike to follow our lead and stand with the Cuban people,” he said.

But the European Union and Canada, which have long warned against the Helms-Burton Act, swiftly condemned the move. “The EU and Canada consider the extraterritorial application of unilateral Cuba-related measures contrary to international law,” the EU’s foreign affairs supremo Federica Mogherini and Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement that was also signed by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. In a letter ahead of the announcement, Mogherini and Malmstrom warned Pompeo that enforcement of the law would lead to reprisals in Europe. The European Union “will be obliged to use all means at its disposal, including in cooperation with other international partners, to protect its interests,” said the letter seen by AFP by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. They also warned of launch of action at the World Trade Organization, a key reason why presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all blocked the lawsuit provision from coming into force.