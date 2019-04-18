UK says to become first country to check porn viewers’ age

LONDON: The United Kingdom will become the first country in the world to demand age verification for people viewing pornography online when new checks come into force in three months’ time, the government said on Wednesday.

From July 15, commercial providers of online pornography will have to carry out age checks on users to ensure they are 18 or over, the government said. Websites that break the new law risk having their payment services withdrawn or being blocked in Britain. “Adult content is currently far too easy for children to access online,” Britain’s minister for digital and creative industries, Margot James, said.

“The introduction of mandatory age-verification is a world-first, and we’ve taken the time to balance privacy concerns with the need to protect children from inappropriate content.” The government said it had taken privacy concerns into consideration and the age-verification checks would not aim to establish the identity of individuals. Porn websites that sell adult content, or provide it free of charge but earn money from advertising, will have to employ companies that provide age checks.