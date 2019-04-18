close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

Rummenigge offers evergreen Pizarro job at Bayern

Sports

AFP
April 18, 2019

BERLIN: Bayern Munich will offer veteran striker Claudio Pizarro a role as club ambassador once the evergreen 40-year-old Peruvian finally ends his playing career, club Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Wednesday.In his lengthy career in Germany, Pizarro has made 327 appearances for Bayern as well as 296 for current club Werder Bremen.

