Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

Man Utd’s Butt bailed over ‘assault’

Sports

AFP
April 18, 2019

LONDON: The head of Manchester United’s academy Nicky Butt has been bailed by police after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Butt, a former United midfielder, was held following reports on Tuesday that the woman had been assaulted at an address in Hale, Greater Manchester. The 44-year-old was later released pending further inquiries.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 2pm on Tuesday 16 April 2019 to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale. The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment. A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries.”

Butt won six Premier League titles in his playing career at Old Trafford before joining Newcastle and Birmingham. He returned to United as a reserve team coach in 2012 and has headed up the club’s academy since 2016.

