Archer given chance to stake World Cup claim

LONDON: England chief selector Ed Smith is confident the call-up of uncapped all-rounder Jofra Archer will have no adverse affect on team morale in the run-up to the World Cup.

Rising star Archer was included on Wednesday in a 17-man squad for next month’s one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan. The dynamic Barbados-born Archer was left out of the 15-man preliminary World Cup squad also announced by tournament hosts England.

But he could have as many as six one-day internationals—one against Ireland and five against Pakistan—to stake his claim before England confirm their final World Cup squad on May 23. Sussex paceman Archer, 24, has an English father and holds a British passport. He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17 after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its residency rules. Under the previous system, he would not have been eligible until the winter of 2022 after a seven-year residency.

Archer and another Barbados-born Sussex player Chris Jordan were both added to the 15-man squad that played a one-day series in the West Indies earlier this year. They were also included in the 14-strong party for a one-off Twenty20 against Pakistan.

Archer has been impressing in the Indian Premier League, where he took three for 15 for the Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.Several England quicks who are vying with Archer for a place in the World Cup squad have expressed concerns about his possible inclusion.

Chris Woakes, asked Tuesday if it was fair that Archer might replace someone who had been an England regular for years, said: “Fair probably is not the right word. It probably wouldn’t be fair, morally, but at the same time it’s the nature of international sport.”

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, a team-mate of Archer’s at T20 franchise side Rajasthan, recently described the Sussex player as one of the most “naturally gifted” bowlers he had seen. England, top of the ODI rankings, will again be captained by former Ireland batsman Morgan. They are seeking their first men’s World Cup title. The last of their three losing final appearances was in 1992. England face Ireland in Dublin on May 3 before their home series against Pakistan. The World Cup is set to begin with England’s match against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.