US restricts travel, remittances to Cuba

MIAMI: President Donald Trump’s administration said on Wednesday it was restricting US travel and remittances to Cuba, undoing much of the thaw under former president Barack Obama.

“These new measures will help steer American dollars away from the Cuban regime,” National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a speech in Miami. Bolton, addressing veterans of the failed CIA-backed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, said the United States would restrict travel to the island to family members. He said that the United States would also impose limits on the money that families can send back to the cash-strapped island.

The measures come hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would allow lawsuits in its courts over property seized after Fidel Castro’s 1959 communist revolution.The law had been on the books but was systematically suspended every six months amid heated disagreements with the European Union.