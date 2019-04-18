close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
A
April 18, 2019

Rains claim 39 lives in Punjab, Balochistan, KP: NDMA

A
APP
April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: As many as 39 people have been killed and 135 others injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during current rain spell in the country.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, 80 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

More widespread dust-thunderstorm and rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and at scattered places in KP, Quetta, Zhob, Sibi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad received 57 millimeters, Rawalpindi 24mm, Lahore 43mm, Gujranwala 40mm and Peshawar 16mm rain during the last 24 hours.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority spokesperson, 11 people have been killed and eight others injured in different parts of Balochistan due to torrential rains and floods during the last four days, with most of the houses damaged in Kachhi district of the province.Relief activities are underway in affected areas.

