Tax amnesty scheme approval deferred again

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday the government had delayed the approval of proposed tax amnesty scheme for further deliberations on

the matter.

He said further improvement in some provisions of this scheme was needed, adding the cabinet members questioned as to how this scheme would benefit people in current environment. It was decided that some provisions of the scheme needed further fine-tuning and the matter would be taken up again at the next cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had convened a special meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday after some of the ministers opposed the amnesty plan, expressed their reservations and sought further clarification at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. The cabinet members expressed the view that businessmen were ready to take advantage of this scheme but how to ensure that this would be the last amnesty scheme.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb launched a broadside against the federal government over the proposed tax amnesty scheme, and called it a “proof” of the government’s “ineptness, incompetence and hypocrisy”.She strongly denounced Finance Minister Asad Umar’s stance on the matter by saying: “Those who played politics over amnesty scheme have been granting facilities to the tax evaders”.