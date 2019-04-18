Forces of status quo resisting change: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday those who benefited from the corrupt system were resisting change, as he advised the nation to be patient in the face of hard times and vowed to defeat the forces of status quo and turn Pakistan into a great country.

Those who were beneficiary of the corrupt system and had laundered billions of rupees abroad were making hue and cry about the government’s failure since the very first day of his government, said the Prime Minister while speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of 25,000 housing units for the federal government employees in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, under the government’s five million housing programme.

“The interests of the country and of those who have their assets abroad are always different,” he remarked. He said those people who took the country’s debt from Rs 6 trillion to Rs 30 trillion in 10 years were raising questions about the performance of present government, which came to power only eight months back.

The Prime Minister described the small segment of people as the forces of status quo and said those people were benefiting from the corrupt system. “No one can defeat us in this war. We have to lift the poor people,” he maintained. He vowed to defeat the forces of status quo and turn Pakistan into a great country and nation by following the principles of the State of Madina.

The Prime Minister advised the nation to be patient and said ups and downs were always part of a struggle, adding no one should be worried about hard times. “I have also seen ups and downs in my life. But now Allah Almighty has given me an opportunity to do something,” he added.

Sharing his vision of a state after 23 years of political struggle, the Prime Minister said he was never confused and had a clear vision about the state of Pakistan in line with the vision of founding fathers, including Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said the previous governments made the country bankrupt, adding Rs 6.5 billion was being paid per day as interest on the loans taken by them during the last 10 years.

Khan said with different systems running for the poor and rich in the country, the present government wanted to bring uniformity and a change so that the lot of common man could be improved.

The Premier said: “Construction of five million houses is an ambitious target, but foreign investors are queued up (for this project). We are trying to bring private sector in the project so that youth could get opportunities for establishing their own businesses.”

Khan said he would soon inaugurate the construction of 100,000 housing units in Balochistan and 6,000 in Azad Kashmir besides 14,000 in Lahore and Karachi in cooperation with the private sector. He said initially his focus was on improving education, health and employment in the country. But, he added, he thought about the housing facility for low income and salaried people some two years back, after a government employee committed suicide in Islamabad just to seek job for his son and to retain the government’s house in which he lived.

The Prime Minister said laying the foundation of 25,000 housing units in Islamabad after only eight months’ efforts was a starter of five million housing programme, which would push the construction of housing units across the country.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Housing Tariq Basheer Cheema, Secretary Housing and Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) also spoke and highlighted various features of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.