Opp parties unanimous to dislodge PTI govt: JUI-F leader

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that opposition parties are unanimous to get rid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“Though the differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party provided an opportunity to the PTI to form the government, the recent development that brought opposition parties on a table is another opportunity to dislodge the government,” Haideri told a convention of party workers here on Wednesday.

He said that people were welcoming opposition parties in the agitation launched against price hike, hoarding, unemployment and victimisation of the opposition in the name of accountability.

The JUI-F leader said that party head Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address a million march in the district on April 28 to seek the support of the people.

“We have held 10 million marches in the country where a large number of people showed up and these would pave the way for our struggle to topple the government,” he said.

He said that if the price hike and unemployment existed for another month or two, people would join the opposition to dislodge the PTI government.

The local office-bearers of JUI-F also addressed the convention and announced that more than one million people would attend the march in the district.