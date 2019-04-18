‘Hues of Pakistani Culture’ on display at Lahore Museum

LAHORE: Museum Director Nasir Jamal Fatyana Wednesday inaugurated a cultural exhibition "Hues of Pakistani Culture" at Painting Gallery, Lahore Museum.

After inaugurating the expo, the museum director said that the purpose of organising such cultural exhibition was to highlight and promote the cultural aspects of the country. He said that such exhibitions would provide opportunities to the youth in promoting cultural and social aspects.

The director said it was needed to portray genuine picture of the country's culture and society before the world, he said and added that misconceptions or negativity should be ended. The Lahore Museum was focusing on launching a museum education programme for the youth with the coordination of various educational institutes, he added.

Nasir Jamal said that Lahore Museum being a custodian of heritage and culture of the country was putting the all-out effort to protect the national heritage.

