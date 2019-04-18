Rain, storm uproot trees, inundate roads in City

LAHORE: Heavy rain which lashed the City on Tuesday night and continued till Wednesday morning left devastating looks with trees and boards fallen on the roads submerged in stagnant rainwater.

The rain brought down the temperature to 16.4°C in Lahore on Wednesday while highest temperature was 22.4°C. Met officials said westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and was likely to persist during the next 24 hours. They predicted mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in the plain areas. However, more rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the rain, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz visited many low-lying localities of the City on Wednesday. He said the stagnant rainwater would be cleared as soon as possible. He also directed the WASA field staff to remain vigilant to clear the rainwater in case of more rains.

Meanwhile, on the directions of LWMC MD Khalid Nazir, special waste operation was carried out before and during heavy spell of rain in the City. In this regard, the LWMC MD visited 140 choking points to ensure smooth cleanliness operation. He directed the Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to use their resources, including machinery and manpower, for efficient work.

The LWMC MD along with the Operations GM and other officials visited the vegetable market, Lorry Adda, Garhi Shahu, Lakxmi Chowk, Bund Road, Johar Town, Barkat Market and other choking points to ensure and monitor the cleanliness arrangements in the City.

He directed all the officers to remain in the field to enhance cleanliness services according to the plan and to corporate with other government departments specially WASA.

Any kind of negligence regarding presence of workers at choking points will not be tolerated, the LWMC MD warned. GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik briefed that LWMC was exploiting all possible means to ensure timely removal of waste from the City. He said that in case of any waste-related complaint the citizens should use the LWMC helpline 1139.

Rainfall was also recorded in a number of other cities, including Malamjabba, 65mm, Dir (Upper, 62, Lower, 34), Mirkhani, 55, D.I.Khan, 40, Kalam, 37, Parachinar, 35, Cherat, 31, Saidu Sharif, 30, Peshawar, (AP, 30, City 28) Pattan, 29, Drosh, 26, Bannu, 21, Chitral, 20, Balakot, 11, Kakul, 10, Islamabad (Saidpur, 59, Zero Point, 40, Golra, 17), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, 26, Chaklala, 10), Lahore (City, 43, AP, 29), Gujranwala, 40, Khanewal, 38, Noorpur Thal, 37, Jhang, 34, Kasur, 33, Gujrat, Hafizabad, 28, Sialkot (AP, 25, Cantt, 13), Layyah 22, M.B. Din, D.G. Khan, 20, Narowal, Sargodha, 18, Chakwal, Bahawalnager, 14, Jhelum, 12, Joharabad, 11, Mangla, 10, Murree, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, 9, Okara, Sahiwal, 8, Bahawalpur, 7, Toba Tek Singh, 6, Multan, 2, Kot Addu, 1, Padidan, 32, Hyderabad, 7, Rohri, Tandojam, 2, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Badin, 1, Rawalakot, 18, Garidupatta, 17, Muzaffarabad, 16, Kotli 8, Quetta, 16, Barkhan, 12, Zhob, 8, Sibbi, 6, Gupis and Astore, 1mm. Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded in Mithi and Tandojam where the mercury reached 35°C.

Meanwhile, district administration along with other allied agencies remained alert after torrential rain in the provincial capital and Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed activated all departments concerned for taking pre and post rain arrangements on the tip of information of the Met office.

On Tuesday night she directed all the assistant commissioners, field staff of LWMC, WASA and zones to be vigilant and focus on the low lying areas and make arrangements of pumping out rain water within shortest time. She also alerted the ACs to check the presence and working of field staff in this regard.

The DC Lahore visited Lawrence Road, Lakshmi Chowk and other sore points of the city to review the pumping out of rain water. She also sought report from each assistant commissioner of water removing from their respective area. Similarly, on the directions of the DC Lahore, the assistant commissioners of Model Town, Raiwind and City have visited the low lying areas and monitored pumping out of rain water.

Saleha said district administration would be vigilant in days to come and was in touch with the Met office to get weather updates.

Meanwhile, district administration has approved Ten million rupees for the purchase of medical, surgical and electrical equipments for seven Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of the provincial capital. District administration has been purchasing and fulfilling the missing facilities in regard with equipments under the second phase.

A meeting was held under the chair of ADC Finance and Planning Lahore Warda Sorish which was attended by the medical superintendents of all seven THQs.

It was decided in the meeting that the installation of X-Ray Machine in the hospitals would be made in coordination with the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company and data entry operator would be recruited on daily basis to run the affairs of the hospital smoothly.

The DC Lahore is looking after the entire affairs of the district health council that has successfully completed its first phase under which petty equipments had been provided in these said health facilities.