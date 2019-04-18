close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Bad grading

Newspost

 
April 18, 2019

In Pakistan there are hundreds of universities in which millions of students are studying. Sadly, the marking system in our universities is flawed. There is no uniform policy for awarding marks and grades to students. Each university has different rules. But after the completion of their degrees, these students all have to go through the same competition for getting jobs or being enrolled in PhD programmes etc.

The HEC must mull over this issue and must chalk out a plan and direct a uniform policy for the universities. If there is no uniform policy for giving marks and grades to students, then our universities will be giving just degree-holders to different organisations in the country. And competent minds may just get lost in all this because of bad grading.

Syed Badshah

Buner

