Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

BRT justice

April 18, 2019

The much-delayed BRT project has proven one of the worst strategic decisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The ill-planned project is now a fiasco and people are laughing at it. This project has polluted the environment of Peshawar. It is indeed the worst failure ever witnessed by the province’s inhabitants.

The federal government should take notice of it and should investigate the reported corruption in the pilot project. And the wrongdoers must get due punishment.

Owais Gul

Sukkur

