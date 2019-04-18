A list of musts

We have been told that the trade deficit will be slashed by $6 billion whereas the actual amount is well above that. With this pace another three years will be required – if additional deficit is not added. This requires further curbs on imports except essential commodities. But we need to enhance exports of textile, sugar, agriculture and cement to the maximum capacity so that trade deficit gap can be bridged and measures for additional exports planned and executed in next fiscal year 2019-2020.

We must expand our exports beyond China and explore EU GSP+. Maximum benefits must be accrued by setting up economic zones and plants for deficient electricity. Mineral exploration must be prioritised and much more focus on deep-sea drilling ensured. Pak Steel must be revived so immediate steel production can be undertaken. Export targets must be met without any impediments, which promoting tourism by creating more facilities for foreigners in the form of motels, eateries and transport facilities.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt