Sorry for the incovenience

The 10.7km long expansion programme of Multan Road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Hudiara Drain, called the Hudiara Drain Project, is nowhere near completion. Those who own small and medium-size factories or commercial structures on this road are not sure who will pay them compensation for their acquired properties – and when. The NHA absolves itself by claiming that it had paid Rs2.63 billions to the revenue department months ago and that it is now the duty of that department to pay those whose properties were acquired. The file apparently rests at the table of the member Board of Revenue. The construction work is going on in bits and pieces. Since the previous Punjab government conceived the project, the present provincial government has shown no urgency in completing it. The ultimate sufferers, however, are the people who commute back and forth on the half-built road. Travelling on this road with signs of ‘sorry for the inconvenience’ placed along the way, is worse than what it was before its expansion began. The public should not suffer for political reasons; those who travel in crowed buses are only concerned with their daily earnings and how to cope with the rising prices of commodities of daily use.

Dr Sajid Iqbal

Lahore