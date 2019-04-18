Two men harass Canadian woman in Islamabad, forcing her to take refuge in mall

Islamabad: A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Sihala station over the alleged harassment of a Canadian national visiting the capital city, police said, reported by Geo Tv.

According to the FIR, two men persistently harassed the Canadian woman in a private housing society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station. The FIR further noted that the two men forced her cab to stop in the middle of the road and asked her to sit in their car. They then proceeded to chase around her car and consistently inquired the driver about the woman's destination.

The women, it was reported, then took refuge in a shopping mall in an attempt to get rid of the stalkers. The inspector-general (IG) of police for Islamabad has ordered the alleged stalkers be arrested in 24 hours.