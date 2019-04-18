‘Vaccination is Shariah-compliant; parents bound to protect children’

Islamabad: Eminent Islamic religious scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan Wednesday reiterated that polio vaccine is safe and compliant with Islamic principles, and that it religiously and morally incumbent on parents to ensure that their children receive lifelong protection from vaccine-preventable diseases like polio, states a press release issued by the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

The pledge to end polio is enshrined in a joint declaration issued at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Eminent Ulema Conference, an innovative step in the global effort to stop poliovirus, under the aegis of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication (IAG). For the first time, the IAG convened religious scholars from both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to appreciate their value as community leaders and to secure bilateral support for polio eradication efforts across the joint corridors through which the virus is being transmitted.

This came as one of the prominent recommendations of the Fifth Annual Islamic Advisory Group Meeting in 2018, bringing together around 30 Islamic scholars from the two countries together with representatives of IAG partner organizations from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Religious scholars from Darul Uloom Deoband, Darul Uloom Karachi, Darul Uloom Haqania, Jamia Binouri Town Karachi, Jamia Usmania Peshawar, Wifaq ul Madarris, representative of Ahlay Hadith Shura, Dawa Academy International Islamic University, Islamabad, and others prominent Ulema attended the conference.

As the last remaining bastions of wild poliovirus are in the bordering areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two countries are tackling challenges ranging from poor health systems to community mistrust. As global polio eradication efforts address the former, advocates including religious scholars are essential to addressing the latter and persuading parents of the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

According to press release the conference was inaugurated by Dr Darwish bin Saif Al Maharbi, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Ministry of Health, Oman and Sheikh Dr. Kahlan bin Nabhan Al Kharusi, Assistant Grand Mufti of Oman. “Children are precious in the eyes of Islam, which requires us to call for their protection,” said Dr. Al Kharusi while referring to the weight of responsibility in issuing fatwas and the role of scholars in clarifying Islamic rulings to the general public.

The Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Dr. Saleh Abbas Goma Saleh called upon parents to vaccinate their children. It is disturbing to see parents neglect their responsibilities and leave their children at risk of illness and disability, with neglected dependents sometimes ending up suffering from chronic physical and psychological disorders.” He said, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif’s Islamic Research Academy and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) have authorized countries to require people’s use of preventive immunization as a means of stopping epidemics and preventing their spread. “The Secretariat of the Academy denounced fatwas prohibiting vaccinations and called upon preachers and imams to invite people to welcome vaccination campaigns.”

The World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari spoke about the polio vaccine and the journey towards eradicating polio in EMRO. The Islamic Development Bank also pledged continuing support to polio eradication efforts in the hope that polio will be eradicated by next year with the help of Ulema.

Over the two days of the conference, scholars were given a briefing of the polio eradication programme including the vaccine development process, socio-religious challenges and possible solutions to sway public sentiment in favour of vaccines. The participating scholars also consulted health experts and scholars from IAG partner organisations over their concerns and the concerns of their local populations and fellow religious scholars back home. The discussions resulted in agreed upon work plans for future action as well as a declaration calling for religious commitment and support for vaccination against polio among their fellow citizens.

The scholars acknowledged the country-led efforts to eradicate polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan through their respective National Emergency Action Plans, but also urged that steps are needed to address other health challenges in both countries.

The Islamic scholars praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for their commitment.