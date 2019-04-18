UK delegation meets PBIT chairman

Islamabad: Pak-UK Chamber of Commerce delegation under the leadership of Amjad Khan, mayor of Brent UK, Arshad Mehmood, general secretary, Barrister Waheedur Rehman and Sardar Shafqat along with other directors and senior representatives of Pak-UK Chamber of Commerce met Punjab Board of Investment and Trade ((PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanveer

Ilyas Khan here at Centaurus Mall.

The visiting delegation thanked PBIT chairman for his outstanding support and recent meetings arranged with Chief Minister Punjab in Lahore and detailed presentation given by PBIT with respect to investment opportunities in Punjab.

They not only assured PBIT chairman with respect to their plans for investing in the region, but also offered him that they will convince other overseas Pakistanis for the same and said that their confidence has increased manifolds after their recent meetings with Punjab chief minister and PBIT team, and whereas they are only taking these steps just because of the assurances and facilitation provided by PBIT chairman in the recent past in which he arranged their meetings, took concrete steps with respect to smart regulations and gave complete assurance to them with respect to any kind of future support on behalf of PBIT and Punjab government and their vision on the same.

They said their confidence has increased immensely after this visit and they are definitively looking to invest in IT, livestock, dairy, agriculture and tourism sector in Punjab.

On the occasion, Chairman Sardar Group of Companies, Sardar Mohammad Ilyas Khan, CEO Sardar Group of Companies, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Citizen’s Developers Association and Mahroof Hospital, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, CEO Decent Builders and Developers, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq, Director Sales & Marketing The Centaurus & Taj Residencia Project, Fahad Farid was also present.