JI to convene APC on merged districts to discuss issues

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) on the recently merged tribal districts to discuss the problems faced by the people of these areas and ask the government to take steps for overcoming the issues.

The announcement was made by the provincial president of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in a statement on Wednesday. The conference would be held on April 21 at Al-Markaz-e-Islami, provincial headquarters of the party. The representatives of all the political parties have been invited to the vent. The JI leader criticized the government for allegedly neglecting the merged districts. He said the federal government had taken a U-turn on the promises it had made with the people of the worst affected people of the tribal districts.

The JI leader said the government had taken no step so far to overcome the miseries of the people. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made claims of constructing five million houses in the country. But thousands of houses have been damaged in the tribal district during the past few years and the government has been unable to announce reconstruction or constructing new houses for the affected people of the merged districts.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad suggested that at least three percent of the National Finance Commission Award should be specified for the merged districts so that the miseries of the people could be mitigated.

He lauded the merger of the Levies force into police but urged that additional package should be given to the districts. The JI leader expressed concern over the alleged wrangling between the governor and chief minister over authority. He said the problems of the people of the merged districts had multiplied due to the difference between the two top offices.