NAB works independently, says Chan

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is working independently on corruption cases. In an interview to a private news channel, he said as far as the money laundering cases of Sharif family were concerned these were not filed in PTI’s government. To a question he said all-out efforts are being made to remove all the fears regarding the FBR so that any person could approach it without any hesitation.
