Digitalisation of govt to improve good governance: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said digitalisation of government departments will help improve transparency and good governance.

He was chairing a meeting on digitalisation of government processes at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The prime minister noted that the digitalisation will also help improve efficiency and facilitate the businesses. Prime Minister Imran said that the PTI government's flagship programme ‘Ehsas’ is aimed at addressing the issue of poverty alleviation in a comprehensive manner.

The meeting will review progress on implementation of ‘Ehsas’ Programme. The prime minister said the government wants to ensure complete transparency in all programmes, including Baitul-Mall so that the element of discretion could be eliminated. He reviewed timelines for implementation of various policy actions of "Ehsas" programme, including Tahaffuz, Kifalat, Housing for orphans and destitute, nutrition, district development portals, and employment.