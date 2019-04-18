Nashwa’s condition worsens

KARACHI: The condition of the nine-month-old baby girl, Nashwa Ali, who is undergoing treatment at Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi worsened on Wednesday as doctors tried to save her life, doctors said.

They said Nashwa's brain had suffered irreparable damage due to administration of the drug in a highly concentrated form in a short span of time.

“Her condition had worsened and she was given oxygen to ease her breathing,” a doctor of the Liaquat National Hospital said, adding a panel of best physicians and experts was constantly monitoring her health and trying to save her life.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, also visited the LNH on Wednesday to inquire about the health of the baby girl, met her parents and assured them of full support on behalf of the Sindh government if she requires treatment abroad.

The CM pledged that the provincial government would bear expenses to send her anywhere in the world.Medical experts claimed that due to wrong administration of Potassium Chloride injection, Nashwa was resuscitated for at least for 45 minutes during which blood supply to her brain was suspended causing serious damage to her brain.