DIBPL welcomes ICC World Cup Trophy at its Head Office

Karachi 16th April 2019: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) in collaboration with Decagon Pakistan Pvt. Limited (Owners of Golootlo) exhibited ICC World Cup Trophy at its Head Office in Karachi. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and Golootlo are in strategic alliance for promotion of UnionPay Debit Cards through discount proposition at 6,000+ merchants nationwide. This will also allow Bank’s customers to add value to their daily transaction needs.

Event was attended by the senior management of Dubai Islamic Bank & Golootlo along with the employees giving them an opportunity to be part of coveted event. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan wishes Pakistan Cricket Team to bring back the trophy home.***