close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
April 18, 2019

DIBPL welcomes ICC World Cup Trophy at its Head Office

Sports

P
PR
April 18, 2019

Karachi 16th April 2019: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) in collaboration with Decagon Pakistan Pvt. Limited (Owners of Golootlo) exhibited ICC World Cup Trophy at its Head Office in Karachi. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and Golootlo are in strategic alliance for promotion of UnionPay Debit Cards through discount proposition at 6,000+ merchants nationwide. This will also allow Bank’s customers to add value to their daily transaction needs.

Event was attended by the senior management of Dubai Islamic Bank & Golootlo along with the employees giving them an opportunity to be part of coveted event. Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan wishes Pakistan Cricket Team to bring back the trophy home.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports