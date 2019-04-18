close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 18, 2019

Injured Neuer dismisses retirement rumours, eyes return

Sports

AFP
April 18, 2019

BERLIN: Injured Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Wednesday quashed rumours of his imminent retirement and says he wants to return in time to face RB Leipzig on the penultimate day of the Bundesliga season.

"It is difficult to say when I will be back but I think Leipzig is a realistic target," he said at a press conference, with league leaders Bayern away to third-placed Leipzig on May 5. Neuer, 33, was substituted off during Bayern’s 4-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf last Sunday after aggravating a recurring calf injury.

The knock sees him sidelined at a crucial phase of the season, with Bayern seeking to stay a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race and bidding to reach the German Cup final.

Neuer has had a relentless struggle with injury in recent years, and after the club announced that he would give a press conference on Wednesday, there was some speculation that he might be about to end his career.

"We smiled about that," Neuer admitted when asked about the rumours. The Bayern shot-stopper insists he is taking this latest setback in his stride after twice breaking a bone in his foot in 2017. "I was out for a whole year last season when I broke my metatarsal and I was on crutches for a long time," he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports