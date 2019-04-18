Bancroft hits 151 on Durham one-day debut

LONDON: Cameron Bancroft hit an unbeaten 151 on his one-day debut for Durham as the disgraced Australia batsman started to repay the English county’s faith in him.

Bancroft was banned for nine months after being caught in the Australia ball-tampering scandal during their tour to South Africa last year. The ‘sandpaper-gate’ incident during the Newlands Test against South Africa also led to Bancroft’s Australia team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner receiving year-long suspensions.

After returning in Australia’s Big Bash League in December, and playing a role in the back end of Western Australia’s current Sheffield Shield campaign, Bancroft has joined up with Durham with a view to making Australia’s Ashes squad.

Durham, now under a new Australian director of cricket in Marcus North, attracted criticism in some quarters when they recruited Bancroft. But he was controversially appointed Durham captain and, making his maiden limited-overs appearance, Bancroft piled up the runs in their One-Day Cup clash with Northamptonshire on Wednesday. Bancroft plundered five sixes and eight fours in a 188-minute stay at the crease.