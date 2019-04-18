Surprise pick Jayed hopes to get in World Cup swing

DHAKA: Surprise pick Abu Jayed said Wednesday his swing bowling could be just what Bangladesh needs to make an impact at the looming World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who has never played a One-day International for his country, admitted he was as taken aback as anyone when he was named in the 15-man Bangladesh squad on Tuesday.

But he insisted that his style of bowling could prove crucial in the conditions the country will face in the 50-over tournament that starts in England and Wales on May 30. "I was hoping to be among the 20 probables because I played really well in two matches here in the Premier League," Jayed told reporters. "But when I heard that I was included in the squad, it came as a real surprise," he added. Seaming English pitches could help Jayed.

"Bowling in these countries is ideal for me because I can swing the ball there. Since swing is my main weapon, I am really hopeful of doing well," Jayed said. Jayed has played five Test matches and four Twenty20 Internationals.