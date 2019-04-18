PCB chairman likely to meet PM tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss the affairs of Pakistan cricket, informed sources told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. The sources said that it is expected that Pakistan’s squad for World Cup which is to be announced on Thursday (today) would also meet the PM on the same day.
