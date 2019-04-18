close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 18, 2019

PCB chairman likely to meet PM tomorrow

Sports

 
April 18, 2019

KARACHI: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss the affairs of Pakistan cricket, informed sources told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. The sources said that it is expected that Pakistan’s squad for World Cup which is to be announced on Thursday (today) would also meet the PM on the same day.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports