Turmoil in PCB disappoints Wasim Akram

KARACHI: With the ICC World Cup just weeks away, Pakistan’s cricket authorities are squabbling over a variety of issues. And men like Wasim Akram, who remain closely associated with the sport, are not amused.

The former Pakistan captain minced no words as he expressed his disappointment over Pakistan Cricket Board’s failure to keep its house in order.

The cricket legend, who was speaking on the sidelines of prize distribution ceremony of Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League, expressed his disappointment on the prevailing state of uncertainty and infighting in the PCB.

Wasim said that the ongoing crisis in PCB doesn’t augur well for Pakistan cricket. “At a time when the rest of the world’s leading cricket-playing nations are announcing their squads for the ICC World Cup we are facing such crisis,” the legendary cricketer told reporters at the event. He was referring to what had happened earlier in the day in Quetta where several members of PCB’s Board of Governors revolted against the PCB on some key issues that included the appointment of British-born cricket administrator Waseem Khan as managing director of PCB.

“I’m disappointed over what happened in PCB BoG meeting today,” he said. “Other teams are preparing for World Cup 2019 and we’re busy in other arguments. Let’s see what reaction Prime Minister Imran Khan gives,” the former Test pacer said.

The 53rd meeting of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) was adjourned for a later date due to an incomplete quorum. There were reports that the majority of the members present at the BoG in Quetta rejected the appointment of Wasim Khan as managing director. In a resolution written and signed by five of the seven BoG members, the members stressed that Khan’s “appointment and the unconstitutional post of MD PCB be declared null and void.”

The resolution forwarded by the members further stated that “any move to abolish departments and regions in the restructuring of domestic cricket” and demanded formation of a Domestic Cricket Restructuring Committee (DCRC) to draw up proposals for domestic restructuring, to be presented at a special BoG meeting on April 30 in Lahore.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the Caltex Fantasy League, Wasim, who was flanked by Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & Area Business Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants and Najam Shamsuddin, said that since the entire world was going digital it is important to have events like this. He said that the winners of the Caltex PSL Fantasy League could go on to become scouts for the various franchises as they know how to select match-winners. “It’s really good to see such contests taking place in Pakistan,” he said. —with inputs from PPI