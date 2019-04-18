PCB faces major revolt

KARACHI: As was expected, five members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through a resolution on Wednesday at Quetta rejected the Board’s proposed model of the first-class cricket and the appointment of Managing Director Wasim Khan.

During the 53rd BoG meeting in Quetta, which the PCB said was adjourned due to incomplete quorum, a resolution, backed by BoG members Kabir Khan (FATA), Ayaz Butt (KRL), Shah Dost (Quetta), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Lahore) and Nouman Butt (Sialkot), was moved.

The resolution, a copy of which has been obtained by this correspondent, says that any move to abolish departments and regions in the restructuring of domestic cricket is hereby rejected and is unacceptable.

It further states that a Domestic Cricket Restructuring Committee (DCRC) comprising all four members of the BoG representing four regions with departmental representation be constituted to form proposals for domestic restructuring within next ten days and present the same in the special BoG meeting to be held on April 30 at Lahore. It added that the DCRC should be headed by a regional president and should be empowered to invite and seek views of stakeholders as and when required.

It added that the Constitution of the PCB should be amended in the light of the recommendations of DCRC. It said that the BoG should defer all the agenda items as circulated for 53rd BoG till a special BoG meeting is held and the recommendations of the DCRC are approved and ratified.

The resolution declared null and void the appointment of Wasim along with the creation of the unconstitutional post of MD PCB. A BoG member, who had signed the resolution paper, told ‘The News’ that initially regions had supported the PCB task force’s move regarding merger of regions and departments. "But the proposed model of the first-class cricket, carrying six provincial teams, is totally unacceptable to us. We have not been taken into confidence," the member said.

Another member who also supported the resolution said that there was no need to appoint an MD who had been drawing a huge salary. "We told them that the salary which the Board gives to MD should be spent on regions," the member said.

Meanwhile, the PCB said in a press release that the 53rd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors, the first-ever in Quetta, was adjourned for a later date due to incomplete quorum.

It added that the meeting was adjourned for a brief period when five members attempted to table a resolution which was not part of the agenda. The PCB chairman had proposed any business other than the agenda could be considered under "Any Other Items" at the end of the meeting.

"However, Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) and four regional representatives refused to return to complete the meeting," the Board said. PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I am hugely disappointed by today’s events as I was looking forward to an interactive, productive and constructive discussion, which was aimed at taking Pakistan cricket forward."

Talking to reporters in Quetta, Mani said that nothing was rejected as no Board meeting was held. "A paper was presented carrying six points and five of them had already been approved by the BoG and four of the five members who signed the paper of the resolution," Mani said.

Mani said the Board would achieve what it had planned regarding the restructuring of domestic cricket. "There should be no misunderstanding that the process of reforms of the domestic cricket will be hampered. Changes will come. Pakistan cricket should be the priority. There should be no personal interests of anyone," Mani said. When asked why an MD was needed, Mani said that there were 12 Test-playing nations and except Pakistan every cricket board had a chief executive.