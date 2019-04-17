Four Indian railway officials suspended for issuing ticket with Modi picture

News report

LUCKNOW: Four railway officials were suspended Tuesday, after the passengers were issued tickets carrying photographs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Barabanki railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow divisional railwaymanager suspended a chief reservation supervisor, a commercial inspector, and two reservation clerks, officials said. The model code of conduct, besides other things, bars a party in power to use the official machinery to help it in elections, Indian media reported. This comes days after the railways was pulled up by the Election Commission, for issuing tickets with pictures of the prime minister, and in another instance, when tea was served to passengers in the cups,with slogan "main bhi chowkidar" written on them. The photograph was part of an Urban Development Ministry advertisement campaign. A portion of the back side of the ticket is often used for advertising.