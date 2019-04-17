Week-long health drive from April 20

Rawalpindi City administration would hold 10 medical camps in Rawalpindi and Cantonment areas, under the week long health drive being observed from April 20 to 28 for ensuring better health care facilities at the doorstep of people. “The camps are being commemorated in connection with World Immunization Week,” said Chief Executive Officer Dr Rashid Khan here on Tuesday.

Talking to this agency, he said free of cost tests of Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B, Tuberculosis, Malaria, diabetics would be carried out in six Union Councils of the city and four wards of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area. He said one camp would be set up on each day during the week in Union councils 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 37 of the city and Ward 1 to 4 in Cantonment areas which have been declared high risk areas.