IT facilities provided to physically challenged students

Islamabad: In line with its corporate social responsibilities, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company BV has set up computer lab equipped with technological facilities at the National Training Centre for Special Persons (NTCSP), in Islamabad, says a press release.

Under its CSR initiatives, the company has donated 15 computers to the centre with specially designed computer tables and chairs for the physically challenged students. Speedy internet through WIFI, latest printer, scanner and an effective sound system has also been installed to facilitate the female students.

MOL Pakistan has always played a vital role in developing the effectiveness of different communities to attain the maximum output for the advancement of Pakistani people. This is yet another initiative by the company to empower female trainees with the provision of access to these facilities within their centre.

This support is being provided to over 25 - 30 female students per year, through different vocational and technical training in computer and information technology, the female trainees of the centre will now be able to empower themselves to earn a better livelihood and become an independent and respectable member of their family, and society in general.

A ceremony was held the other day at the NTCSP where MD/CEO of MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company, Dr. Gabor Vakarcs along with other senior officials formally inaugurated the computer lab.

At the inauguration, Dr Vakarcs said, “We feel proud today that we have taken a step forward to empower the women of Pakistan. Everyone has a right to live with dignity and be able to look after themselves. We are delighted that this will open the doors to careers in the mainstream for these talented young women.”

Tasneem Waheed, Director Special Education/Training & Rehabilitation, NTCSP stated, “We are extremely thankful to MOL Pakistan for its contribution towards equipping our female students with these technological facilities. Our students will fare even better in practical life after graduating under this course.”

In his message, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan Mr Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that operates globally. We are well aware of our corporate social responsibilities wherever we operate in the world. We have a firm belief in the talent of these young women which is why we are supporting them to become an active member of society.”