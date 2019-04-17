National ‘mushaira’ on 21st

Islamabad: The National Book Foundation overseen by the National History and Literary Heritage Division will organise a national ‘mushaira’ on April 21 at the National Book Mela 2019 to be held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre starting here from April 19.

Renowned poets will participate in ‘mushaira’ and recite their poetry to entertain participants. A literary session on the role of Pakistani languages, literature in promotion of national unity and linguistic harmony will also be held. The programme will be hosted by Dr Abdul Wajid Tabbasum and Dr Sadia Kamal.