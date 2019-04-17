New blocks at CMH inaugurated

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the new blocks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, says a press release.

The project commenced in 2013. After completion of construction CMH has become 1,000 bed hospital with capacity of 1,150 beds. With enhanced capacity and high-tech equipment as many as 5,000 patients would be treated daily at the OPD. The hospital would cater for medical needs of military as well as civilian personnel. It is worth mentioning here that now CMH has become one of the state-of- the-art hospital, which shall act as a base hospital not only for the Army but for Air Force and Navy as well.