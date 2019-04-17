close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 17, 2019

New blocks at CMH inaugurated

Islamabad

 
April 17, 2019

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the new blocks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, says a press release.

The project commenced in 2013. After completion of construction CMH has become 1,000 bed hospital with capacity of 1,150 beds. With enhanced capacity and high-tech equipment as many as 5,000 patients would be treated daily at the OPD. The hospital would cater for medical needs of military as well as civilian personnel. It is worth mentioning here that now CMH has become one of the state-of- the-art hospital, which shall act as a base hospital not only for the Army but for Air Force and Navy as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad