Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Lahore

April 17, 2019

LAHORE: An awareness walk was held by Albayrak Waste Management in the wake of the upcoming dengue season here on Tuesday. The students from Government Primary School, Nishtar Colony and locals joined the walk. A tree plantation activity was also held in Nishtar Town Park during which Albayrak representatives and students planted saplings. The Albayrak teams also set up a camp in the area. Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the people.

