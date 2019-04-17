Walk

LAHORE: An awareness walk was held by Albayrak Waste Management in the wake of the upcoming dengue season here on Tuesday. The students from Government Primary School, Nishtar Colony and locals joined the walk. A tree plantation activity was also held in Nishtar Town Park during which Albayrak representatives and students planted saplings. The Albayrak teams also set up a camp in the area. Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the people.