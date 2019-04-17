PU teacher gets contempt notice, briefly arrestedOur correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to a Punjab University (PU) teacher and got her arrested after she started crying loudly during the hearing of a case disrupting the court proceedings.

Ms Khujista Rehan, an assistant professor, had been in litigation with her fellow teachers at the university accusing them of running a vilification campaign against her in a Whatsapp group.

On her application, the cyber-crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also initiated action against the respondent teachers, including one Dr Nayab Batool. Ms Batool secured a stay order by the high court against the FIA proceedings. Advocate Saqi, the counsel of Ms Batool, was advancing his arguments before the five-judge larger bench when Ms Rehan entered the courtroom and took over the rostrum. She complained that the court did not hear before granting stay to Batool. The bench advised Ms Rehan against interrupting the court’s proceedings and assured her of giving ample opportunity of hearing. However, the lady kept crying his ‘grievance’ loudly and also accused one of the members of the bench of using filthy language against her, ignoring repeated warnings from the judges to maintain calm. The bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi summoned woman police officials to arrest Ms Rehan when she ignored all the warnings and continued to violating the court decorum. The women personnel took the lady teacher out of the courtroom and initially shifted her to high court security room. Later, she was released on the order of the bench.

Road safety drive: Punjab University (PU) and National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) jointly launched “Road Safety on Wheel” campaign here on Tuesday to create awareness among the people about their safe travel.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, NH&MP DIG Ahmad Arsalan Malik and other officials were present on the occasion. Under the campaign, road safety awareness messages were displayed on all PU buses.

Ahmad Arsalan Malik thanked the PU VC for extending support in launching the road safety drive. He said most of the accidents occurred due to diversion of attention from driving.