Official wants another division carved out of Malakand

DIR: Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that he would send his recommendations to the provincial government for establishing a new division comprising Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral and Bajaur as the population of the Malakand division had increased to nine million.

He was speaking at a gathering at district council hall during his visit to Upper Dir.

Operational Commander Brig Abbas Haider, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Dir, Irfanullah Mehsud, local politician, elders, and others were also present.

The commissioner said that the provincial government was going to inaugurate the mega-project, Swat Motorway, on May 25 which would bring progress to the region.

The official said the population of the Malakand division had increased and it was very difficult to control management of a vast and spread area of the division by a single administrator.

He said the tourist spots in Upper Dir including Kumrat, Usheri Dara, Zakhana, Lowari, and others would be made more attractive for tourists by providing basic facilities.

Riaz Mehsud said that 50 scholarships would be given to the students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, Upper Dir, from the Pakistan Baitul Maal.

He said that he would try to establish Darul Aman in Upper Dir, adding that the vacant positions of the tehsildars would also be filled.