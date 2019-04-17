close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
April 17, 2019

4 Indian railway office suspended for issuing ticket with Modi picture

National

NR
News Report
April 17, 2019

LUCKNOW: Four railway officials were suspended Tuesday, after the passengers were issued tickets carrying photographs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Barabanki railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow divisional railway manager suspended a chief reservation supervisor, a commercial inspector, and two reservation clerks, officials said. The model code of conduct, besides other things, bars a party in power to use the official machinery to help it in elections, Indian media reported.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan