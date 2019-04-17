4 Indian railway office suspended for issuing ticket with Modi picture

LUCKNOW: Four railway officials were suspended Tuesday, after the passengers were issued tickets carrying photographs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Barabanki railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow divisional railway manager suspended a chief reservation supervisor, a commercial inspector, and two reservation clerks, officials said. The model code of conduct, besides other things, bars a party in power to use the official machinery to help it in elections, Indian media reported.