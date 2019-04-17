close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
INP
April 17, 2019

Pakistan out of US National Security Threat List

National

INP
April 17, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States Tuesday removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List.

As per details, US counsel of foreign affairs has removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List. The list comprises countries, which according to think tanks are threat to the US national security. According to these think tanks, Pakistan is no more threat to the US national security.

