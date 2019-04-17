Pakistan out of US National Security Threat List

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The United States Tuesday removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List.
As per details, US counsel of foreign affairs has removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List. The list comprises countries, which according to think tanks are threat to the US national security. According to these think tanks, Pakistan is no more threat to the US national security.
WASHINGTON: The United States Tuesday removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List.
As per details, US counsel of foreign affairs has removed Pakistan from the National Security Threat List. The list comprises countries, which according to think tanks are threat to the US national security. According to these think tanks, Pakistan is no more threat to the US national security.