Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Parliamentary body on CPEC elects Sher Ali Arbab as chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday has elected Ali Sher Arbab as its chairman.

Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA proposed the name of Sher Ali Arbab, MNA which was seconded by Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA and all the other.

National Assembly Secretariat Special Secretary announced that Sher Ali Arbab, MNA is unanimously elected as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC.

Members congratulated and expressed their full confidence and cooperation to the newly elected chairman. The chairman also reciprocated them for giving their confidence and support.

The meeting was attended by Sher Ali Arbab, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Umar Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms. Zille Huma, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Raza Rabbani Khar, Zahid Akram Durrani,. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani and Malik Aamir Doghar, Chief Whip attended the meeting with the National Assembly Secretarial staff.

