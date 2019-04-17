New foreign secretary to accompany PM on his Iran visit

ISLAMABAD: New Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has been included in the entourage of Prime Minister Imran Khan that will visit Iran on Sunday for an overnight official visit of that country.

Sohail Mahmood who has assumed the reign of the Foreign Office on Tuesday in his maiden visit as Foreign Secretary to Tehran will have to deal with intricate subjects during his stay in Iranian capital. The ties between Islamabad and Tehran have recently passed through tense period but diplomatic sources told The News that they are reverting back to normalcy.

Prime Minister Khan, who undertook five visits of Arab countries of Gulf ever-since assuming the office about nine months ago, would be visiting Iran at time when Iran needs hand of cooperation from the outside world. Tehran is being targeted by the US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as both are close allies of India.

The sources pointed out that Pakistan has got generous fiscal support from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries for its financial needs as the result of Prime Minister Khan’s trips. The visit of Iran is symbolic and appears to be a “balancing” exercise. It is unlikely that Iran would be in position to offer Pakistan any tangible financial support since Iran itself facing lot many complexities and under international sanctions. The visit will help in improving political ties of the two countries and removing irritants created by certain elements through obnoxious activities in the bordering areas, the sources added.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who served as country’s ambassador for Turkey before proceeding to India from where he has been brought to the incumbent slot, understands the sensitivities involved in Pakistan’s relations with Iran. The sources reminded that Pakistan will have to be careful in the visit since its traditional brotherly Arab countries always see such trips with fair amount of suspicious.

The gas pipeline will be one solid issue that will come under discussion and border trade will be another subject supposed to discuss by the members of the delegation with their counterparts in Tehran.

The sources pointed out that prime minister will have brief stopover in historic city Mashhad before landing in Tehran. He will be visiting shrine of Hazart Imam Reza and offer prayers. Mashhad is known for its religious pilgrimages and Prime Minister Khan will also visit a museum in the city, the sources pointed out.

In past Pakistan had tried to have rapprochement between Gulf’s Arab countries and Iran but could not succeed. Khan has also spoken about it but the complex fashion of the knots in their ties would not provide space for moving for him, the sources reminded.

Interestingly whole scheduling and programming of the visit of Prime Minister to Iran was choreographed by outgoing Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua who had farewell meeting with Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Tuesday. The prime minister eulogised services of country’s first woman Foreign Secretary.