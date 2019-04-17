PPP slates NAB’s ‘double standard’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whether it was not double standard of NAB that it withdrew the notice of summoning the women members of Sharif family and on other hand it was summoning the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“It had better that the NAB chairman realised the dignity of women and withdrew the summoning notices of women of Sharif family and now questioners were being sent to them instead of appearance but the sister of former president was being dragged into the courts and whether it was not a double standard,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah along with Deputy Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Palwasha Khan and Media Coordinator PPP Nazir Dhoki.

Dr Nafisa said there should be an institution which makes the NAB and FIA accountable for its acts. She said the government was hiding the conditions of the IMF from the people and Parliament and now in the budget preparations were being made to impose new taxes on the people in line of the IMF conditions.

She said Finance Minister Asad Umar was claiming that the deal has done with the IMF and Pakistan will get around $6 billion to $8 billion but the reports suggested that the IMF has made the conditions stricter. “The economic managers of the government were not telling the nation why the agreement with the IMF was not being finalised despite passing of many months,” she said.

Dr Nafisa said finance minister did not give any answers when asked from him about Financial Action Task Force (FATF) when asked about it.

She also questioned the government’s Amnesty Scheme, saying that the PTI always criticised it but now bringing it to whiten the blacken money.

Palwasha Khan said the government was preparing for imposing taxes of Rs155 billion in the coming budget. She said the person who was involved in martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made the federal minister who was threating to people to get ready for including baton-charge and beatings if they protest.

She questioned about the funds collected for the construction of dams in the country and said where were those funds which were collected from UAE and Abu Dhabi in the names of the construction of dams in the country.

She said Federal Minister for Development Khusro Bakhtiar formed the “Janobi Punjab Mahaz” to hide his corruption and now the NAB was also reluctant to raid on his residence.

To a question, Nazir Dhoki said the prime minister claimed that the CDA has fetched Rs11 billion through auction of the plots and no commission was given to anyone but he did not mentioned that the CDA has also auctioned the plots on same rate two years ago. “The price of property increases every year and if the plots were sold two years ago at the same rate then this plot should have been sold on higher rate,” he said.