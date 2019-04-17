close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 17, 2019

KP tourism project approved

National

PESHAWAR: The PDWP held its special meeting under the Chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and representatives of Sports & Tourism Department. The forum considered only one scheme “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (World Bank-funded)” which was cleared by PDWP and recommended for approval of CDWP at a cost of Rs17000.000 million.

