Naval chief confers awards on navy officials

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive investiture ceremony held at Bahria Auditorium on Tuesday, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore Muhammad Arshad, Commodore M Abdul Rehman Qureshi, Cdre Masood-Ul-Hasan, Commodore Syed Faisal Hameed, Commodore Jamil Akhtar, Cdre Khalid Sammar, Commodore Zahid Iqbal, Cdre Asif Hussain Baig, Commodore Awal Khan, Commodore Mazhar Mahmood Malik, Commodore Muhammad Jahan Zeb Ahsan, Commodore Vaqar Muhammad.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) include Commander Muhammad Aslam PN, Commander Mudasir Javaid PN, Commander Jawad Hussain TBt PN, Commander Muhammad Amjad PN, Commander Muhammad Fayyaz PN, Commander Rashid Hussain PN, Commander Naveed Aslam PN, Commander Faisal Imtiaz PN, Lt Commander Ajeebullah PN, Lt Commander Rashid Mumtaz Khattak PN, Lt Commander Qurrat ul Ain PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat include Captain Imtiaz Ali TBt & Bar PN, Commander Aurangzeb Wazir Khan PN, Lt Sabi Ghayas PN, Lt Anosh Khalid PN, Lt Ahmed Hasan PN, Lt Qazi M Humayoun Khalil, S/Lt Khurshid Ahmad PN, Aurangzeb CMEA(H), Abdul Hamid CDA-IV, Wajid Mehmood CDA-IV, Shakeel Raza LMEM(M), Raja Sadaqat Hussain LCDT, Liaqat Hussain Shah LCDT, M Latif Javed LCDT, Abdul Razzaq MEM(H)-I, Saeed Akbar A/LCDT, Deedar Ali CDT-I, Tanveer Ahmed CDT-I, Asim Shahzad WEM(S)-I, Muhammad Ghulam Fareed MAR-I, Muhammad Qurban CDT-I, Mohammad Asif CDT-I. 22 Awards of Tamgha e Khidmat (M)-I, 42 awards of Tamgha e Khidmat(M)-II and 19 awards of Tamgha e Khidmat (M)-III have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and sailors respectively.

Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have also been awarded to 69 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/sailors and civilians. The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers of the Armed Forces and families of the awardees.