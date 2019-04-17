‘PTI govt making efforts to increase literacy rate’

HARIPUR: District Nazim Akhtar Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making efforts to increase literacy rate to translate the dream of real development and prosperity into reality. Speaking at the parents day ceremony at the Government Primary School for Boys in Serai-e-Saleh, he said the PTI govt had introduced remarkable reforms in the education sector due to which the public sector schools had witnessed an increase in enrollment of students during the last few years. He claimed that the education system reforms had almost bridged the gap between the private and public sectors educational institutions. The nazim said that drastic changes were being introduced to the education system to further improve it. He said the district government would extend its support to the Education Department in its efforts for increasing the enrollment in govt schools and providing missing facilities. He assured that during the coming budget of district govt he would direct his discretionary funds towards improving the conditions of government schools. Later, he led the walk “Ao bacho school chalen” (children lets go to school).