Govt schools imparting substandard education: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday hinted at carrying out inspection of educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and asked the senior law officer of the province to provide details about each and every towns and villages of the province where schools have been established.

Teachers in KP are drawing salaries while sitting at home, but do not attend schools. “Hence be prepared and provide us each and every details regarding every town and village where you have established schools,” the chief justice asked Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a case pertaining to exorbitant fees charged by private schools. During the course of hearing when the counsel for parents concluded his arguments, Yousafzai, inquired as to when the apex court will hear the advocate generals of all the provinces in pursuance of its last direction.

At this, the chief justice told the law officer that the court will hear them after hearing other parties, but asked him to be fully prepared.

The chief justice noted that teachers in KP are drawing salaries at home and not attending schools.

The chief justice expressed with great concern that as quality education is not being imparted to the youth in the public sector educational institutions, parents are forced to switch over to private schools for the education of their children. “If there is quality education, there is no problem, but here our talented youths are deprived of attaining quality education not available in the public sector educational institutions,” the chief justice remarked.

The chief justice recalled that he went to primary and high schools and then the Government College Lahore and did not face any difficulty in reaching the Cambridge. It means in the past, quality education was available in government schools. “Although there were damaged buses and dilapidated roads, but in these buses and on roads, gentlemen used to travel. But nowadays, there are no damaged buses and roads, but Abu Jehls are sitting there,” he remarked and questioned where those schools have gone now.

Earlier, the counsel for parents, Faisal Siddiqui, concluded his arguments after focusing on the fees structure as well as fees schedule of private schools.

The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.