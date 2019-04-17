New foreign secretary to accompany PM on his Iran visit

ISLAMABAD: New Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has been included in the entourage of Prime Minister Imran Khan that will visit Iran on Sunday for an overnight official visit of that country.

Sohail Mahmood who has assumed the reign of the Foreign Office on Tuesday in his maiden visit as Foreign Secretary to Tehran will have to deal with intricate subjects during his stay in Iranian capital. The ties between Islamabad and Tehran have recently passed through tense period but diplomatic sources told The News that they are reverting back to normalcy. Prime Minister Khan, who undertook five visits of Arab countries of Gulf ever-since assuming the office about nine months ago, would be visiting Iran at time when Iran needs hand of cooperation from the outside world. Tehran is being targeted by the US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as both are close allies of India.

The sources pointed out that Pakistan has got generous fiscal support from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries for its financial needs as the result of PM Khan’s trips. The visit of Iran is symbolic and appears to be a “balancing” exercise. It is unlikely that Iran would be in position to offer Pakistan any tangible financial support since Iran itself facing lot many complexities and under international sanctions. The visit will help in improving political ties of the two countries and removing irritants created by certain elements through obnoxious activities in the bordering areas, the sources added.