MPs body on CPEC elects Sher chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday has elected Ali Sher Arbab as its chairman.

Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA proposed the name of Sher Ali Arbab, MNA which was seconded by Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA and all the other.