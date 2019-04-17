Constitution ensures protection of citizens’ basic rights: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic republic of Pakistan ensures protection of the basic rights and provision of equal opportunities for progress and development of its entire citizen in the country.

“It is duty of the government to provide basic education from five to sixteen years of age as per Constitution,” he expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of two days National Parliamentary Consultation on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Tuesday.

While stressing the need to make comprehensive public policies for welfare of the common people, the NA Speaker said that 18th amendment in the Constitution has enhanced the importance of federating units and now provinces can play their vital role for uplifting the status of the common people.

The Speaker said the incumbent government is striving hard to eliminate poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country.

He said that climate change is serious issue which needs to be taken on priority basis at all levels of the governance.

He said that Regional Conference will be held in Pakistan during the month of October and hoped that all neighboring countries

would participate in this conference to deliberate upon the issues being faced by the region.

While stressing the need of being united for the progress of the country he said that this country belongs to us and we are recognised in the world because of Pakistan. He also mentioned that progress and prosperity of all of us depends upon development of this country. He said that Pakistani nation is a brave nation and it always faced the challenges with courage and braveness.

Asad Qaiser said that model villages are being established across the country to support the destitute and hapless and to provide them with basic need of food, shelter, health and education. He said that all philanthropic and welfare organisations have been united to this cause. He said initial procedures and codal formalities in this regard have been completed.

At the start the model villages will be established in the capitals of the four provinces to provide schools, hospital and other basic needs under one umbrella. He declared that he gifted one thousand kanal personal land for establishment of Model Villages in KPK. He stressed on the parliamentarians to concentrate on the welfare of the people in their constituencies.

The Speaker appreciated efforts of Riaz Fatyana Convener of SDGs Task Force in the National Assembly for supporting the cause of SDGs in Pakistan. He also appreciated the UNDP and UNICEF for their cooperation in organising the National Parliamentary Consultation on SDGs.

The conference was attended by Senators, members of SDGs task forces from National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and Legislative Assembly of GB and other members of the civil society organisation